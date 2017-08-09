One Arrested, One Wanted for Robberies at Two Indio Stores

On Tuesday, August 8, 2017 around 6:30 p.m., Indio Police Department received a call regarding an attempted armed robbery that just occurred at Domino’s Pizza (82900 Ave 42) in the city of Indio.

As officers were responding to Domino’s Pizza a second call was received regarding a second robbery that just occurred at the Dollar Tree Store (42225 Jackson). During the robberies no weapon was seen however, the suspect’s simulated possessing some type of weapon.

Initial officers responded to both robberies and were able to determine that it was the same suspects involved in both crimes. Nothing was taken from Domino’s Pizza and approximately $300.00 was taken from the Dollar Tree Store. No one was injured during the incidents.

IPD detectives from both the Street Crime and Major Crime Units began conducting follow-up investigation and were able to identify the two suspects as Angel Fernandez (18 years old from Coachella) and Anthony Quintana (19 years old from Indio).

Fernandez was arrested without incident on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 around 4:00 p.m. on Westerfield Way in the city of Coachella. Fernandez was out on bail for armed robbery arrest at the time of the incident.

Quintana has not been located and IPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Quintana. Quintana was also out on bail for armed robbery and vehicle theft at the time of the incident. Quintana is know to stay in various homes in Indio. Please do not contact Quintana, if he is seen, immediately call 911 or the Indio

Police Department at (760) 391-4051. If you have any information about the robberies or the location of Quintana and wish to remain anonymous please call Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers (760) 341-STOP (7867).