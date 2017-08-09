One Arrested, Another At Large for Indio Business Robberies

One of two young men accused of robbing an Indio discount store and trying to rob a second businesses was in custody today, but police were still searching for his alleged accomplice.

Angel Fernandez, 18, of Coachella was arrested around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Westerfield Way in Coachella in connection with a Tuesday night robbery that allegedly netted the suspects around $300 from the Dollar Tree, 42225 Jackson St., and the attempted robbery of Domino's Pizza, 81942 Highway 111, on the same evening, police said.

"Fernandez's alleged accomplice, Anthony Quintana, 19, of Indio, remains at large, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall. Both men were out on bail for armed robbery at the time, he said.

The suspects were seen simulating the possession of ``some type of weapon'' during the crimes, Marshall said, adding that no one was hurt.

Police advised members of the public not to contact Quintana, who "is known to stay in various homes in Indio,'' if he is seen and instead call 911 or the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051.