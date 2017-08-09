Border Patrol Discovers Meth in Spare Tire, Arrest Woman

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. when a 31-year- old woman driving a 1999 GMC Yukon approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents sent the vehicle to secondary inspection for a more thorough inspection.

Story: Border Patrol Seizes Methamphetamine in Passenger Bus

At secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents closely examined the vehicle and discovered 30 packages hidden inside the vehicle’s spare tire. Agents examined the contents of the packages, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Story: Border Patrol Apprehend Body Carriers with Narcotics

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 31.91 pounds with an estimated street value of $111,685. Spare tires are one of many locations favored by drug smugglers in their effort to hide drugs from law enforcement.

Border Patrol agents identified the woman as a United States Citizen. Agents turned the woman over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics. Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, the El Centro Sector has seized more than 1,141.39 pounds of methamphetamine.