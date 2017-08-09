Man Accused in La Quinta Stabbing Charged With Attempted Murder

Attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges were filed today against a transient accused of stabbing a man multiple times in La Quinta.

Brandon Sean Williams, 32, was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing, which occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 78200 block of Calle Tampico.

Story: La Quinta Man Stabbed Four Times Outside Library, Suspect Arrested

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A motive for the attack remained under investigation.

Story: Man Who Allegedly Shot Desert Hot Springs Homeowner Charged With Attempted Murder

Williams was booked into the Indio jail, where he was being held in lieu of $65,000 bail, jail records show. He was slated to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The attack led to a temporary lockdown of some buildings near the scene of the crime, including the La Quinta Public Library.