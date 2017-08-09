Police: Baby abandoned by mom survived 3 days in plastic bag

On August 8, 2017, at approximately 5:12 PM, Cathedral City Police officers responded to the Chevron gas station/convenience store located in the 22600 block of Palm Drive, Cathedral City (near the IS-10 and Palm Drive intersection) for an armed robbery investigation.
Cal Fire/ Riverside County Firefighters responded to a single report of the smell of gas coming from an apartment at 44710 King Street near Indio Boulevard in Indio. The crew on scene reported a single story, multi-family dwelling with an explosion and two burn victims. The fire has been contained. Stay tuned with KMIR News for updates.
The California Highway Patrol says the victim was 30- year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms.
