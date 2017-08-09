Police: Baby abandoned by mom survived 3 days in plastic bag - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Police: Baby abandoned by mom survived 3 days in plastic bag

Posted: Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) - An 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside a home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother, who has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said.

Elmira police said neighbors checking out a noise early Tuesday afternoon found a baby whose feet were sticking out of the bag. They called 911 and tended to the child until police and emergency crews arrived. The baby was in stable condition at a hospital, officials said.

Later Tuesday, police charged Harriette Hoyt with attempted murder. Officials said she's from Sayre, Pennsylvania, on the New York border about 20 miles southeast of Elmira.

According to court records, Hoyt left the baby near bushes in a backyard last weekend, the Star-Gazette of Elmira reported.

A pair of sisters named Kayla and Karen Seals made the initial discovery after hearing what they described as odd noises and at first thinking it was an animal in distress.

"My sister came out off the porch and went to the side to the backyard of my neighbor's house with a stick, thinking it was a dog," Karen Seals told Elmira television station WENY.

As Kayla Seals approached, she realized the object on the ground was a baby in the plastic bag.

"Her legs were just dangling in the bag. Her head was in the bag. Her whole head was covered all the way down," Kayla Seals said.

Police praised the sisters for immediately getting the child inside and rendering aid.

"They are truly heroes in this incident," Elmira police Sgt. William Solt said.

Hoyt was being held Wednesday in the Chemung County Jail. Her public defender wasn't available for comment.

Under New York state's Abandoned Infant Protection Act, a parent can abandon a newborn who is up to 30 days old anonymously and without fear of being prosecuted if the baby is left at a safe place, such as a hospital or fire station. The law was enacted in 2000 and amended 10 years later to increase the length of time when a newborn could be abandoned from five days after birth to 30 days.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cathedral City

    Two Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery in Cathedral City

    Two Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery in Cathedral City

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-09 22:17:13 GMT

    On August 8, 2017, at approximately 5:12 PM, Cathedral City Police officers responded to the Chevron gas station/convenience store located in the 22600 block of Palm Drive, Cathedral City (near the IS-10 and Palm Drive intersection) for an armed robbery investigation. 

    On August 8, 2017, at approximately 5:12 PM, Cathedral City Police officers responded to the Chevron gas station/convenience store located in the 22600 block of Palm Drive, Cathedral City (near the IS-10 and Palm Drive intersection) for an armed robbery investigation. 

  • Indio

    Two Burned Following Gas Explosion at Indio Apartment

    Two Burned Following Gas Explosion at Indio Apartment

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-08-09 00:01:06 GMT

    Cal Fire/ Riverside County Firefighters responded to a single report of the smell of gas coming from an apartment at 44710 King Street near Indio Boulevard in Indio. The crew on scene reported a single story, multi-family dwelling with an explosion and two burn victims. The fire has been contained.  Stay tuned with KMIR News for updates.

    Cal Fire/ Riverside County Firefighters responded to a single report of the smell of gas coming from an apartment at 44710 King Street near Indio Boulevard in Indio. The crew on scene reported a single story, multi-family dwelling with an explosion and two burn victims. The fire has been contained.  Stay tuned with KMIR News for updates.

  • Thermal

    Police Searching For First Vehicle in Fatal Hit and Run in Thermal

    Police Searching For First Vehicle in Fatal Hit and Run in Thermal

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-08-08 19:01:55 GMT
    Brandon CooperBrandon Cooper

    The California Highway Patrol says the victim was 30- year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms. 

    The California Highway Patrol says the victim was 30- year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms. 

Powered by Frankly