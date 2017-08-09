Free Community Health Fair Clinic Coming to Indio

As part of National Health Center Week, Central City Community Health Center is sponsoring a free day health fair at the Indio Clinic on Friday, August 18th. The fair will run from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Two mobile clinics will be added to provide Free Health Screenings, Asthma, Blood Pressure, Body Mass Index Measurement, Cholesterol, Glucose, and Free Mammograms Screening.

Indio Health Center is located at 81709 Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Suite D-1 in Indio. The health fair is designed to provide information and medical care to the underprivileged residents of Indio. The health fair will offer information for all members of the community. In addition, the health fair will feature music, raffles, etc.

The health fair is being run by Central City Community Health Center with the support of ALINEA Medical Group, SRE, General Mexican Council, Congressman Raul Ruiz, MD Serving California's 36th, State Senator Jeff Stone California 28th District, Assembly Member Eduardo Garcia District 56. The highlight at this event is the participation of Dr. Luis Pacheco, a well known family medicine clinician in Los Angeles.