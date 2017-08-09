Two Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery in Cathedral City

Police today sought two men who robbed a Cathedral City gas station and threatened a clerk with a knife.

The robbery was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday at a Chevron station in the 22600 block of Palm Drive, just north of Interstate 10.

Story: Unknown Person Spotted Inside Home of Murdered Ice Cream Vendor

According to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Paul Herrera, two men entered the gas station and one of them brandished a knife and demanded money from the register.

Story: Police Searching For First Vehicle in Fatal Hit and Run in Thermal

The men fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and were last seen going southbound on Palm Drive in a silver-colored, mid-2000s Honda sedan, Herrera said. Police searched the area but could not find the suspects or car.

Police described the suspects as Hispanic men with medium builds. One was wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans, while the other was wearing a dark blue shirt and green camouflage shorts. Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the robbery was asked to call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300