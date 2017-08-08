Horse Hit and Killed By Traffic in Desert Hot Springs

The California Highway Patrol says the victim was 30- year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms.
Cal Fire/ Riverside County Firefighters responded to a single report of the smell of gas coming from an apartment at 44710 King Street near Indio Boulevard in Indio. The crew on scene reported a single story, multi-family dwelling with an explosion and two burn victims. The fire has been contained. Stay tuned with KMIR News for updates.
The family of a man who was found dead inside his home in Desert Hot Springs last week is still shaken up after finding an unknown person in the home the next day.
