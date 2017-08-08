Vehicle Strikes Fire Hydrant in La Quinta Causing Water Spill

La Quinta Police Department responded to a vehicle verses a fire hydrant accident in the 78000 block of Highway 111 and La Quinta Center Drive, behind the La Quinta Target.

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Munoz, the call came in at 3:10 PM for a single vehicle collision. There are no injuries reported at this time and the driver was not cited.

The water shot up in the air about 50-60 feet and spewed out for about 30-45 minutes, according to a viewer. The car eventually flipped over and landed on its side after impact.

