Two Burned Following Gas Explosion at Indio Apartment

Two people sustained burn injuries in a gas explosion that sparked an apartment fire in Indio.

The fire broke out around 3:30 PM at 44170 King Street near Indio Boulevard, April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Firefighters initially responded to a report of a gas odor coming from an apartment, but then the explosion occurred that injured two people. One person was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries, while the second patient, an Indio Police Officer, was taken to a hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries, Newman said.

A fire that broke out as a result was contained in about 15 minutes, Newman said. Police have blocked Indio Boulevard in both directions surrounding King Street.