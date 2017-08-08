One Dead, Officer Released From Hospital After Gas Explosion at Indio Apartment

Two people sustained burn injuries in a gas explosion that sparked an apartment fire in Indio.

The fire broke out around 3:30 PM at 44170 King Street near Indio Boulevard, April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Firefighters initially responded to a report of a gas odor coming from an apartment, but then the explosion occurred that injured two people. One person was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries, while the second patient, an Indio Police Officer, was taken to a hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries, Newman said.

According to the Indio Police Chief, the officer has been released from the hospital. The other victim has succumbed to the injuries and passed away in the hospital.

A fire that broke out as a result was contained in about 15 minutes, Newman said. Police have blocked Indio Boulevard in both directions surrounding King Street.