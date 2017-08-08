Village Pub Re-Opens After Temporarily Closing for Violations

Village Pub in Palm Springs is holding a soft opening Thursday at 4:00 PM before returning to normal business hours on Friday. The reopening comes after a series of violations from Alcohol Beverage Control caused the restaurant to close down for 30 days.

The first came in October 2016 after a former a security guard beat up a rowdy bar patron causing that person serious injuries. The second violation came when it was discovered that a former manager lied about having the proper ABC certification to run the day to day operations.

"We had some prior employees that made some bad decisions and unfortunately it's caught up to us now. And so we are suffering the consequences," said Ingrid Swenson, Village Pub's new general manager.

The new management team says they are going to retrain their employees and contract an outside security company to work the door. They also have plans to renovate.

"We kind of see it as a blessing in disguise in a sense because we definitely need to remodel the place. So we're going to use this time, even if we close for lets say two weeks, we're going to use that time to remodel the place and give it a new refresh," said Village Pub co-owner Roula Berg.

The bar closed on August 24, but is excited to re-open their doors with promotions, giveaways, and happy hours to kick it off. Promotions for Saturday include free t-shirts to the first 100 patrons, discounts, entertainment, and much more. Every patron will receive a ticket for a chance to win a $1,000 drawing to be held on October 21st. Happy hour will be from 4-9 PM everyday except Sundays, when happy hour is 10am-9pm.