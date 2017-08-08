Village Pub Palm Springs Closes Temporarily Due to Violations

The Village Pub Palm Springs Restaurant will be closed for 30 days due to violation with Alcoholic Beverage Control or ABC.

According to ABC public information officer John Carr, it was start on or around August 10th, ABC has not decided exactly when the suspension will begin.

When the suspension begins, the business will not be allowed to sell alcohol during this period. However, they will be allowed to remain open.

Story: TRIO Restaurant May Be Closed Until Labor Day

There are two violations which cause this suspension:

1. On or around October 22, 2016, an employee of the Village Pub battered a patron that resulted in serious injuries on or around the premises of the Village Pub.

2. A person who is not qualified to be in a managerial position was "left in charge" to run the daily operations of the business. There was no date provided on this incident. But, to be qualified as a "manager" the person must submit an application with a fee and pass a background check that is submitted to ABC.

Story: You Ask. We Investigate.® Elderly Woman Warns Other Seniors About Scammers

The reason Village Pub is not allowed to sell alcohol is because the owner signed a stipulation and waiver agreement which forfeits their right to arbitration, so they must accept the ABC penalty.