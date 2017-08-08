Police Searching For First Vehicle in Fatal Hit and Run in Thermal

A search is underway today for a hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Thermal.

The California Highway Patrol says the victim was 30- year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms. He was struck just after 11:15 Sunday night while walking on the right shoulder of state Route 86, south of 84th Avenue.

The area is near the Salton Sea and close to where Riverside County borders both San Diego and Imperial counties.

The highway patrol says two vehicles struck Cooper but only the second driver, a 38-year-old woman from Cathedral City, remained at the scene to answer questions from law enforcement.

Cooper was a volunteer at the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. According to an employee, Cooper was in a program for work skills training. He was doing landscaping and had just finished the program last month. They say Cooper had just saved up enough money to move out of the mission and get his own place. Cooper was quiet, but a hard worker.

It's the first driver who's being sought. If you have information on this crash you're urged to call the CHP office in Indio at 760 772-5300 and ask for Officer Cotteen.