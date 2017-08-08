Horse Killed, Rider Seriously Injured in Multi-Vehicle Desert Hot Springs Crash

An equestrian who was struck by two vehicles while riding a horse in Desert Hot Springs was hospitalized today with major injuries, but the animal did not survive.

According to Desert Hot Springs Deputy Police Chief Jim Henson, a Sunbus and one other vehicle struck the horse and rider around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Palm Drive and 20th Avenue. The man was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment of serious injuries, but no injuries were reported among the occupants of the two vehicles, Henson said.

It was unknown whether the rider, whose name was not released, was crossing the street when the collision occurred. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services was summoned to retrieve the dead horse.

Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said it ``is always tragic when an animal dies in such a terrible incident such as this. But we understand, too, people suffered serious injuries, and we hope all involved can recover from their trauma.''