Eisenhower Medical Center Ranked #1 in Riverside Metro Area for Second Straight Year

U.S. News and World Report has released its annual hospital rankings. For the second consecutive year, Eisenhower Medical Center ranks #1 in the Riverside Metro Area and #16 in California (up five spots from last year).

Hospitals are rated as High Performing, Average or Below Average for each procedure or condition, and there is no overall assessment across the group. The analysis includes a mix of risk-adjusted data on readmission rates, mortality and other outcomes, the occurrence of common types of health care-acquired infections, federally mandated patient satisfaction surveys and selected hospital survey measures.

Story: Eisenhower Medical Center Earns Top Honors As A Nurse Employer in California

Eisenhower Medical Center was rated High Performing in nine types of care — the highest number of specialty recognitions earned by a hospital in the Inland Empire. Eisenhower is one of only 48 hospitals in the country, barely one percent of hospitals evaluated, that was high performing in all nine areas of care. Those high-performing specialties include:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Aortic Valve Surgery

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Colon Cancer Surgery

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Hip Replacement

Knee Replacement

Lung Cancer Surgery

Eisenhower was additionally ranked in Geriatrics.

Story: Eisenhower Medical Center Honored For Employee Engagement

“To be recognized as the #1 hospital in the Riverside Metro area by U.S. News and World Report two years in a row is an incredible honor,” says Martin Massiello, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Eisenhower Medical Center. “Eisenhower is the only Coachella Valley hospital ranked both in the Inland Empire and in California; this recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of Eisenhower’s physicians, nurses and staff who take extraordinary care of our patients each and every day.”

For the 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 152 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.