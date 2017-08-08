Desert Hot Springs Marijuana Boom to be Featured on "The Profit''

Desert Hot Springs will be one of several California cities profiled tonight on CNBC's "The Profit: Marijuana Millions,'' which examines the state's growing recreational marijuana market following the passage of Proposition 64.

"The Profit'' host Marcus Lemonis will take a closer look into how Desert Hot Springs came to embrace the marijuana industry and speak with city leaders who hope marijuana will provide a boon for the local economy, as well as growers and cultivators seeking a leg up on the booming market. The city opened Southern California's first marijuana cultivation facility last year.

Lemonis will also meet with dispensary owners and manufacturers of cannabis edibles in cities throughout the state.

"The marijuana industry is exploding as more states embrace the legalization of pot,'' said Lemonis. "Whether this is a good investment opportunity or all a big risk, one thing is clear -- these numbers are impossible to ignore.'' The episode will air at 7 p.m. Pacific time.