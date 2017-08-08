Desert Hot Springs Marijuana Boom to be Featured on "The Profit''

The California Highway Patrol says the victim was 30- year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms.
The family of a man who was found dead inside his home in Desert Hot Springs last week is still shaken up after finding an unknown person in the home the next day.
An equestrian who was struck by two vehicles while riding a horse in Desert Hot Springs was hospitalized today with major injuries, but the animal did not survive.
