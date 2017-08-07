Construction on I-10 Section Plagued With Crashes

The family of a man who was found dead inside his home in Desert Hot Springs last week is still shaken up after finding an unknown person in the home the next day.
California Highway Patrol says a Thousand Palms man was killed after being hit by a car as he walked along Highway 86 in Thermal Sunday Night. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. near Avenue 84. The victim is identified as 30-year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms. Officers say he was walking down Highway 86, when a car hit him, leaving him partially in the roadway. The car that hit Cooper did not stop according to officers. About 20 minutes later, officers say a woman was d...
