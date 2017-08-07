Man, 23, suspected of arson in series of California fires - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man, 23, suspected of arson in series of California fires

Posted: Updated:

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - Southern California authorities say a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of starting several recent wildfires, including one that injured a firefighter.

San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos said Monday that Jarrod Anthony Samra faces eight counts of arson for eight different blazes.

It wasn't immediately known if Samra, of Yucaipa, has an attorney.

Authorities say Samra was arrested last week near the scene of a fire in the hills near Redlands, about 65 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Investigators say evidence was found at each scene that connected Samra to the fires, which started along roads and at similar times of day.

A firefighter suffered a broken leg battling one of the fires in June.

Samra could face 19 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Coachella Crash Results in DUI Charges

    Coachella Crash Results in DUI Charges

    Monday, August 7 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-08-07 17:43:40 GMT

    On Sunday August 6, at 12:43 AM, officers from the Coachella Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision on the 86 Expressway at Ave. 50, in the city of Coachella.

    On Sunday August 6, at 12:43 AM, officers from the Coachella Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision on the 86 Expressway at Ave. 50, in the city of Coachella.

  • Thousand Palms Man Killed in Hit and Run in Thermal

    Thousand Palms Man Killed in Hit and Run in Thermal

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-08-07 15:42:53 GMT

    California Highway Patrol says a Thousand Palms man was killed after being hit by a car as he walked along Highway 86 in Thermal Sunday Night. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. near Avenue 84. The victim is identified as 30-year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms. Officers say he was walking down Highway 86, when a car hit him, leaving him partially in the roadway. The car that hit Cooper did not stop according to officers. About 20 minutes later, officers say a woman was d...

    California Highway Patrol says a Thousand Palms man was killed after being hit by a car as he walked along Highway 86 in Thermal Sunday Night. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. near Avenue 84. The victim is identified as 30-year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms. Officers say he was walking down Highway 86, when a car hit him, leaving him partially in the roadway. The car that hit Cooper did not stop according to officers. About 20 minutes later, officers say a woman was d...

  • Teen mom of buried newborn pleads not guilty

    Teen mom of buried newborn pleads not guilty

    Monday, August 7 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-08-07 21:24:59 GMT
    An 18-year-old woman whose newborn's remains were buried outside her southwest Ohio home has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.
    An 18-year-old woman whose newborn's remains were buried outside her southwest Ohio home has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.
Powered by Frankly