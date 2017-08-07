Man, 23, suspected of arson in series of California fires

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - Southern California authorities say a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of starting several recent wildfires, including one that injured a firefighter.

San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos said Monday that Jarrod Anthony Samra faces eight counts of arson for eight different blazes.

It wasn't immediately known if Samra, of Yucaipa, has an attorney.

Authorities say Samra was arrested last week near the scene of a fire in the hills near Redlands, about 65 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Investigators say evidence was found at each scene that connected Samra to the fires, which started along roads and at similar times of day.

A firefighter suffered a broken leg battling one of the fires in June.

Samra could face 19 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.