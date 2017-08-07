Trump: My base is stronger than ever, despite 2020 rumblings

On Sunday August 6, at 12:43 AM, officers from the Coachella Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision on the 86 Expressway at Ave. 50, in the city of Coachella.
On Sunday August 6, at 12:43 AM, officers from the Coachella Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision on the 86 Expressway at Ave. 50, in the city of Coachella.
California Highway Patrol says a Thousand Palms man was killed after being hit by a car as he walked along Highway 86 in Thermal Sunday Night. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. near Avenue 84. The victim is identified as 30-year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms. Officers say he was walking down Highway 86, when a car hit him, leaving him partially in the roadway. The car that hit Cooper did not stop according to officers. About 20 minutes later, officers say a woman was d...
California Highway Patrol says a Thousand Palms man was killed after being hit by a car as he walked along Highway 86 in Thermal Sunday Night. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. near Avenue 84. The victim is identified as 30-year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms. Officers say he was walking down Highway 86, when a car hit him, leaving him partially in the roadway. The car that hit Cooper did not stop according to officers. About 20 minutes later, officers say a woman was d...