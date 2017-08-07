GM recalling about 700,000 Chevy and GMC trucks - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

GM recalling about 700,000 Chevy and GMC trucks

Posted: Updated:

By Jackie Wattles

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- General Motors has recalled hundreds of thousands of Chevy and GMC pickups because of a potential steering issue.

The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"If [the power steering] assist is lost and suddenly returned, the driver could lose temporary control of the steering wheel, increasing the risk of a crash," NHTSA said in a public document.

The cars are particularly vulnerable to the issue when a driver performs low-speed turns, according to NHTSA.

More than 690,000 vehicles -- model year 2014 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra trucks -- are potentially affected by the issue.

GM is telling owners of the trucks involved in the recall to take their vehicles into a dealer, where they can receive free of charge a software update to fix the issue.

Drivers can check to see if their car is among the recalled vehicles on NHTSA's website.

Owners can also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-432-8782.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Coachella Crash Results in DUI Charges

    Coachella Crash Results in DUI Charges

    Monday, August 7 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-08-07 17:43:40 GMT

    On Sunday August 6, at 12:43 AM, officers from the Coachella Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision on the 86 Expressway at Ave. 50, in the city of Coachella.

    On Sunday August 6, at 12:43 AM, officers from the Coachella Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision on the 86 Expressway at Ave. 50, in the city of Coachella.

  • Thousand Palms Man Killed in Hit and Run in Thermal

    Thousand Palms Man Killed in Hit and Run in Thermal

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-08-07 15:42:53 GMT

    California Highway Patrol says a Thousand Palms man was killed after being hit by a car as he walked along Highway 86 in Thermal Sunday Night. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. near Avenue 84. The victim is identified as 30-year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms. Officers say he was walking down Highway 86, when a car hit him, leaving him partially in the roadway. The car that hit Cooper did not stop according to officers. About 20 minutes later, officers say a woman was d...

    California Highway Patrol says a Thousand Palms man was killed after being hit by a car as he walked along Highway 86 in Thermal Sunday Night. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. near Avenue 84. The victim is identified as 30-year-old Brandon Cooper of Thousand Palms. Officers say he was walking down Highway 86, when a car hit him, leaving him partially in the roadway. The car that hit Cooper did not stop according to officers. About 20 minutes later, officers say a woman was d...

  • Teen mom of buried newborn pleads not guilty

    Teen mom of buried newborn pleads not guilty

    Monday, August 7 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-08-07 21:24:59 GMT
    An 18-year-old woman whose newborn's remains were buried outside her southwest Ohio home has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.
    An 18-year-old woman whose newborn's remains were buried outside her southwest Ohio home has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.
Powered by Frankly