Coachella Crash Results in DUI Charges

On August 6, at 12:43 AM, officers from the Coachella Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision on the 86 Expressway at Ave. 50, in the city of Coachella.

A silver sedan, driven by Cristian Hernandez, 25 years of Coachella, failed to stop at a red light striking a Honda Element at the intersection. During the collision an occupant of a Honda Element was injured and transported to a local hospital.

The investigation revealed Hernandez was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. After being medically cleared at a local hospital, Hernandez was booked at the Riverside County Jail in Indio on charges of DUI traffic collision with injury.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Coachella Police Department at 760-863-8990 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

The Coachella Police Department encourages the motoring public to not operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. To report drunk drivers, please call 911.