Job Fair for New Palm Springs Hotel Rescheduled

A job fair originally planned for August 7th for prospective employees at downtown Palm Springs' newest hotel, which will open this fall, was rescheduled for later this month.

Those interested in positions at the Rowan Palm Springs hotel can apply Aug. 21 and Aug. 31 at fairs held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Palm Springs Convention Center's Primrose Ballroom.

The hotel is seeking to fill about 150 available jobs, including guest service agent, conference service manager, director of housekeeping, general maintenance engineer, lead bartender, assistant food and beverage director, pastry chef and sous chef.

Hotel representatives said more than 350 people showed up for the initial job fair held last month. Candidates who attend the job fairs are encouraged to bring a resume. For more information, visit www.rowanpalmsprings.com and click on "Careers."

