8 Year Old Boy Drowns in Desert Hot Springs Resort Pool

An 8-year-old boy has drowned in a Desert Hot Springs resort swimming pool. Police were dispatched at 9:24 p.m. Friday to the Vista Ventana Resort and Spa, located in the 11200 block of Palm Drive after receiving reports of a possible drowning, according to Desert Hot Springs Police Sgt. Miguel Preciado.
An 8-year-old boy has drowned in a Desert Hot Springs resort swimming pool. Police were dispatched at 9:24 p.m. Friday to the Vista Ventana Resort and Spa, located in the 11200 block of Palm Drive after receiving reports of a possible drowning, according to Desert Hot Springs Police Sgt. Miguel Preciado.
Michael Avila is recovering in the hospital after being shot twice. He and his wife Rae-Ann Rose believe he's only alive through divine intervention "I'm not lucky, I'm just blessed, I've been through a lot," says Michael. "My mom passed away nine years ago and I'm sure that's why she was definitely looking out for us that night," says Rae-Ann Rose. That night, July 26th, was supposed to be a celebration at the Block Bar and Grill
Michael Avila is recovering in the hospital after being shot twice. He and his wife Rae-Ann Rose believe he's only alive through divine intervention "I'm not lucky, I'm just blessed, I've been through a lot," says Michael. "My mom passed away nine years ago and I'm sure that's why she was definitely looking out for us that night," says Rae-Ann Rose. That night, July 26th, was supposed to be a celebration at the Block Bar and Grill