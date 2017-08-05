8 Year Old Boy Drowns in Desert Hot Springs Resort Pool - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

8 Year Old Boy Drowns in Desert Hot Springs Resort Pool

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

An 8-year-old boy has drowned in a Desert Hot Springs resort swimming pool.

Police were dispatched at 9:24 p.m. Friday to the Vista Ventana Resort and Spa, located in the 11200 block of Palm Drive after receiving reports of a possible drowning, according to Desert Hot Springs Police Sgt. Miguel Preciado.

There, officers found the boy unresponsive near the swimming pool, and took over life-saving measures from the adults at the scene, he said.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the resort shortly afterward and took the boy to Desert Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to Preciado. The victim's identity was not released. "This unfortunate incident appears to be an accident but DHSPD detectives are conducting an investigation," Preciado said.?

