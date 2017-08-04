Man Stabbed Near La Quinta Library, Library on Lockdown

A local man has been stabbed in La Quinta prompting the lockdown of a nearby library.

At approximately 4:30PM Friday evening La Quinta Police were called to the 78-000 Block of Calle Tampico in response to an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arriving on scene, police found one male victim stabbed in an unknown area. The male victim has been transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Due to the nature of the crime and in an abundance of caution, authorities have locked down the La Quinta Library. No time has been given to when that lock down might be lifted.

Police have located a possible suspect, but have not released any additional information.