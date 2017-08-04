You Ask. We Investigate.® Elderly Woman Warns Other Seniors About Scammers

A concerned viewer reached out to our You Ask. We Investigate.® desk to warn others about thieves targeting the elderly.

Juanita Conde Bacardi's 1979 Corvette made her an easy target.

"His excuse was I've seen your Corvette and I'm really interested in it and buying it," Bacardi explained about how she was scammed.

Bacardi said a couple approached her about buying her car, and the negotiating process began.

"I told him how much I wanted, he said I'll give you so much. We negotiated about the price," she explained.

But then everything went down hill. Bacardi went inside to get the pink slip for the couple, which she kept in a metal box.

"Suddenly, I turn around and the lady is behind me," she said, "I tell the lady, 'What are you doing here?' She started wiggling and saying, 'I have to go to the bathroom! I have to go to the bathroom!' So I believed her."

And a few minutes later, Bacardi realized she had been burglarized.

"This woman stole my identification, social security, medicare, all my medical cards, credit cards, my money," she said.

Bacardi believes the couple knew she was elderly and alone.

"These thieves or scammers as they are called, often go to elderly communities to try to take advantage of people who are vulnerable," said Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz.

Deputy Munoz said the best thing to do is not to let any stranger inside, and Barcardi now agrees.

"I just cannot imagine people being so mean," she said about the whole situation.

