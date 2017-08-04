Three Seriously Hurt, Juvenile Ejected, in Rollover Chiriaco Summit Crash

Three people were seriously injured today in a crash near Chiriaco Summit, including a boy who was ejected from a pickup truck that overturned on Interstate 10.

The solo vehicle crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on westbound I-10, west of Box Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford, who said that a tire ``rapidly deflated,'' leading the man behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 to lose control of the truck.

The vehicle rolled over and landed in the center divider, seriously injuring the driver, the boy and a woman passenger, Radford said. The three victims were transported to hospitals by helicopter and ambulance.