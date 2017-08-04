Two Coachella Valley Men Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized from Homes in Palm Desert, Coachella

Sheriff's deputies today announced the arrests of two men in connection with drug and cash seizures at two homes in the Coachella Valley.

German Felix, 34, of Palm Desert, and Jesus Anaya, 25, of Coachella, were both arrested Thursday after search warrants were served at their homes by the sheriff's gang task force.

Story: Two Female Suspects Arrested for Burglary in Palm Desert

According to task force Sgt. Aaron Eller, deputies found nearly $7,000 worth of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, along with about $1,200 in cash and "other items related to the sales of narcotics,'' at the homes.

Story: La Quinta Man Arrested in DUI Collision

Felix was being held on $150,000 bail, while Anaya was released on bail Friday, according to jail records.