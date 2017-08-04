Two Arrested From Separate Narcotics Related Search Warrants

On August 4, 2017, deputies and officers assigned to the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Departments Special Investigations Bureau and the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served two narcotics related search warrants.

One at a residence located in the 74600 block of Shadow Hills Road, located within the city of Palm Desert. The other, a residence located in the 50000 block of Kenmore Street, located within the city of Coachella.

The search warrants resulted in the confiscation of suspected cocaine, heroin, and approximately one pound of methamphetamine, approximately $1,200 in US Currency, along with other items related to the sales of narcotics.

An approximate street value of the heroin recovered was $3,000, street value of recovered cocaine was $800, and the street value of the recovered methamphetamine is approximately $3,000.

34-year-old, Palm Desert resident, German Felix was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sales, transportation/sales of methamphetamine, and possession of heroin. 25-year-old, Coachella resident, Jesus Anaya was also arrested for possession of narcotics for sales. Both suspects were booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, located in the city of Banning.

If anyone has any information regarding any illegal narcotic activity in their community please contact Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP, We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME, or CVNTF Sergeant Eller at 760-323-8138.