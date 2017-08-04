Police Seek Man Who Robbed Palm Springs Resort at Gunpoint

A man robbed a Palm Springs resort at gunpoint and made off with cash and a cell phone, police reported. The robbery occurred about 4:25 a.m. at the Palm Mountain Resort, said Sgt. William Hutchinson.

The bandit, who had a bandanna over his mouth, confronted the front desk clerk and fled out of the resort's back door with possibly $300 in cash and a Samsung phone, the sergeant said.

Police responded and set up a perimeter around the resort, but a search of the area did not turn up the suspect, who was described as white, 5-foot-11 and around 30 to 40 years old, with blonde hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a white trench coat and blue Converse-type shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 323-8116.