Children, Law Enforcement Face Off in Badges vs Kids Basketball Game

Members of law enforcement faced off with local kids during the third annual Badges vs. Kids basketball game.

Organized by the Riverside County Probation Department, the game is intended to foster a friendly environment for participating youths, some of whom are on formal probation, while others are in the county Department of Mental Health's Wraparound program and Aftercare Unit.

The kids will face off against a team made up of county probation officers, public defenders, district attorneys and police officers. The 10:30 AM game was at the Indio Community Center. The youths received a certificate and lunch.