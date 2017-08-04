Sheriff's Department Investigating Man Found Dead in Desert Hot - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Sheriff's Department Investigating Man Found Dead in Desert Hot Springs Home

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

A man was found dead inside a Desert Hot Springs home, and sheriff's deputies today searched for a suspect in the case.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was found at 10:42 p.m. Thursday inside a home in the 16000 block of Via Corto West, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a "suspicious circumstance call'' and found the man dead inside the home "with obvious signs of trauma,'' said sheriff's Sgt. Walter Mendez, who did not elaborate on the cause of death. Mendez said the suspect in the case was "unknown and remains outstanding.''

Anyone with information on the man's death was asked to call Investigator Joshua Manjarrez of the sheriff's Central Homicide Unit at (760) 393-3530.

