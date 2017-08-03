Power Outage Closes Palm Springs Tramway - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Power Outage Closes Palm Springs Tramway

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has closed today, August 3, 2017 due to technical difficulties from a power outage caused by inclement weather. Anticipated re-opening has not yet been confirmed.

We will notify you upon confirmation of re-opening.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods

    Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:49:24 GMT

    A bug infestation has hit several Palm Springs neighborhoods and residents are at a loss for what to do about it. 

    A bug infestation has hit several Palm Springs neighborhoods and residents are at a loss for what to do about it. 

  • Barbara Sinatra Laid To Rest

    Barbara Sinatra Laid To Rest

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:21:15 GMT

    Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City. 

    Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City. 

  • Fire Damages Several Palm Springs Businesses

    Fire Damages Several Palm Springs Businesses

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:10:17 GMT

    Several businesses were damaged after an overnight fire started in downtown Palm Springs. It happened just after 2 a.m. off Palm Canyon Drive at Merito Place. The strip mall houses Trio Restaurant and The Shag Store as well as two other businesses. 

    Several businesses were damaged after an overnight fire started in downtown Palm Springs. It happened just after 2 a.m. off Palm Canyon Drive at Merito Place. The strip mall houses Trio Restaurant and The Shag Store as well as two other businesses. 

Powered by Frankly