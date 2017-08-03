Palm Springs Tramway Reopened After Power Outage - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Palm Springs Tramway Reopened After Power Outage

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway was closed, August 3, due to technical difficulties from a power outage caused by inclement weather. Anticipated re-opening has not yet been confirmed.

As of 8:00 AM on August 4, the Palm Springs Ariel Tramway has been reopened!

