Firefighters Contain Desert Hot Springs House Fire

A fire damaged a Desert Hot Springs home today, but no one was hurt.

The blaze was reported at 8:39 a.m. in the single-family residence in the 9000 block of Calle de Vecinos, said Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Twenty firefighters got the flames under control by 9:40 a.m., Cabral said. There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire.