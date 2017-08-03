Firefighters Contain Desert Hot Springs House Fire - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters Contain Desert Hot Springs House Fire

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

A fire damaged a Desert Hot Springs home today, but no one was hurt.

Story: Fire Damages Several Palm Springs Businesses

The blaze was reported at 8:39 a.m. in the single-family residence in the 9000 block of Calle de Vecinos, said Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Story: Deputy Hero Gets Good News

Twenty firefighters got the flames under control by 9:40 a.m., Cabral said. There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods

    Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:49:24 GMT

    A bug infestation has hit several Palm Springs neighborhoods and residents are at a loss for what to do about it. 

    A bug infestation has hit several Palm Springs neighborhoods and residents are at a loss for what to do about it. 

  • Barbara Sinatra Laid To Rest

    Barbara Sinatra Laid To Rest

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:21:15 GMT

    Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City. 

    Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City. 

  • Fire Damages Several Palm Springs Businesses

    Fire Damages Several Palm Springs Businesses

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:10:17 GMT

    Several businesses were damaged after an overnight fire started in downtown Palm Springs. It happened just after 2 a.m. off Palm Canyon Drive at Merito Place. The strip mall houses Trio Restaurant and The Shag Store as well as two other businesses. 

    Several businesses were damaged after an overnight fire started in downtown Palm Springs. It happened just after 2 a.m. off Palm Canyon Drive at Merito Place. The strip mall houses Trio Restaurant and The Shag Store as well as two other businesses. 

Powered by Frankly