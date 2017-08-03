Body Identified From Desert Hot Springs House Fire

Michael Avila is recovering in the hospital after being shot twice. He and his wife Rae-Ann Rose believe he's only alive through divine intervention "I'm not lucky, I'm just blessed, I've been through a lot," says Michael. "My mom passed away nine years ago and I'm sure that's why she was definitely looking out for us that night," says Rae-Ann Rose. That night, July 26th, was supposed to be a celebration at the Block Bar and Grill
A former student of a Palm Springs High School teacher convicted of numerous child molestation charges is suing him, along with the ex-principal of the campus and the school district, for allegedly ignoring reports of the educator's conduct two years prior to his arrest.
A bug infestation has hit several Palm Springs neighborhoods and residents are at a loss for what to do about it.
