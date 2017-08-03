Body Identified From Desert Hot Springs House Fire - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Body Identified From Desert Hot Springs House Fire

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Authorities released the name of a 70-year-old woman found dead inside her burning Desert Hot Springs home.

Jane Engel's body was found by firefighters who were putting out the blaze that broke out at Engel's home at 9290 Calle de Vecinos at 8:39 AM Thursday.

Along with Engel, a number of deceased dogs were found inside the home, said Desert Hot Springs Deputy Police Chief Jim Henson, though what caused their deaths remained under investigation.

Twenty county firefighters got the flames under control by 9:40 AM, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department. There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire.

Henson said Desert Hot Springs police and Riverside County Fire Department investigators were working together to determine what caused the deaths and the fire.

