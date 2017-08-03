Two Female Suspects Arrested for Burglary in Palm Desert

On June 24, 2017, about 6:00 PM, officers from the Palm Desert Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at 4 Seasons Swimwear at 73601 El Paseo Ste. #4 in Palm Desert.

The subsequent investigation identified the suspects as Kenya Evans, 31 of San Bernardino and Jamie McCoy, 30 of Apple Valley. On August 2, 2017, the two were in the city of Palm Desert and subsequently arrested. Evans and McCoy were booked into the Riverside County Jail, located in in the city of Banning, for Burglary and Conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Deputy Hammond at the Palm Desert Police Department at 760-836-1600, or they can call anonymously at 760-341-STOP (7867). Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff's CrimeTips online form.