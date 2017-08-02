UPDATE: Deputy Hero Gets Good News

Angelina Castleberry, a former Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has a lot to be thankful for these days. Her first stop after her three-year-old son Matthew's successful kidney transplant was to visit the hero donor at her bedside who saved her son's life and give her the good news.

"His kidney is working," whispers Castleberry in the ear of Deputy Alicia Lopez as she cradles her former co-worker's face in her hands.

Both mothers are visibly overwhelmed. Lopez had been desperately awaiting news of Matthew's condition and if her kidney was functioning inside his little body.

Lopez had just undergone an hours long surgery at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital. Doctors performed the lifesaving transplant on July 31, 2017. Friends say without regard for her own pain or recovery, she only had one concern: Matthew. So that moment when she finds out her kidney is working for the little boy who had been sick since he was in his mother's womb, means everything to her.

The family's search for a miracle match started over two years ago when doctors told them Matthew, a twin would not live without a kidney transplant. Angelina had to leave her job with the department to care for her son whose condition kept growing worse. Deputy Lopez went in to get tested in secret, she didn't want to put the family through another failed match, instead she turned out to be the answer to their prayers.

To help the family with medical costs click: Matthew's Miracles