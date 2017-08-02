2 killed, 6 hurt in freeway truck accident - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

2 killed, 6 hurt in freeway truck accident

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
NBC San Diego NBC San Diego

LA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a crash involving a big rig on a San Diego County freeway has killed two women and injured six other people, including children.

The California Highway Patrol says the truck drifted into oncoming lanes on State Route 125 in La Mesa on Wednesday afternoon. It plowed into two cars before jackknifing.

Two women in one car were killed. Two children and two adults in the other car and two people in the big rig were hurt.

KNSD-TV (http://bit.ly/2w7RFQ7 ) says a 6-year-old girl had a broken neck and wasn't breathing when paramedics arrived but was breathing when she arrived at a hospital. A 3-year-old girl had minor injuries.

There's no immediate word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods

    Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:49:24 GMT

    A bug infestation has hit several Palm Springs neighborhoods and residents are at a loss for what to do about it. 

    A bug infestation has hit several Palm Springs neighborhoods and residents are at a loss for what to do about it. 

  • Barbara Sinatra Laid To Rest

    Barbara Sinatra Laid To Rest

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:21:15 GMT

    Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City. 

    Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City. 

  • Fire Damages Several Palm Springs Businesses

    Fire Damages Several Palm Springs Businesses

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:10:17 GMT

    Several businesses were damaged after an overnight fire started in downtown Palm Springs. It happened just after 2 a.m. off Palm Canyon Drive at Merito Place. The strip mall houses Trio Restaurant and The Shag Store as well as two other businesses. 

    Several businesses were damaged after an overnight fire started in downtown Palm Springs. It happened just after 2 a.m. off Palm Canyon Drive at Merito Place. The strip mall houses Trio Restaurant and The Shag Store as well as two other businesses. 

Powered by Frankly