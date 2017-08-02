Border Patrol Agents Discover Meth Under Vehicle's Seats - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Salton City

Border Patrol Agents Discover Meth Under Vehicle's Seats

Posted: Updated:
Salton City, CA -

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. when a 31-year-old man driving a 2013 Nissan Maxima approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents sent the vehicle to secondary inspection for a more thorough inspection.

At secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents further inspected the vehicle and discovered seven packages hidden inside a compartment under the driver and passenger seats. Agents examined the contents of the packages which tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 13.48 pounds with an estimated street value of $47,180. The man was determined to be a Lawfully Permitted Legal Resident and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency along with the vehicle and narcotics.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, the El Centro Sector has seized more than 1,109.48 pounds of methamphetamine with a combined street

