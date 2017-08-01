Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Items From Palm Springs Walmart

A woman who allegedly stole items from a Walmart in Palm Springs, then assaulted store security guards and tried to run them over with her car, was in custody today on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

Rachel Sample, 38, of Cathedral City, allegedly swung her purse at the guards and threatened to kill them about 4 p.m. Monday, then jumped in her car and tried to run down the security officers as they attempted to detain her outside the Walmart at 5601 E. Ramon Road, according to Palm Springs police Sgt. William Hutchinson.

Police apparently used the license plate number to track down Sample at her home, where she was arrested Monday evening. Sample was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, where she was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.