Parolee Pleads Guilty to Desert Hot Springs Vehicle Theft, Evading Arrest

A parolee pleaded guilty today to vehicle theft and evading arrest charges stemming from June and July vehicle burglaries and thefts in Desert Hot Springs and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison.

Moises Mazariegos, 25, of Desert Hot Springs, was arrested on the morning of July 28 after police say he fled from officers on foot and was detained with ``a very real-looking replica handgun in the front of his waistband'' as well as tools used for committing vehicle burglaries and car thefts, said Desert Hot Springs police Detective Christopher Saucier.

Mazariegos also had ``numerous items stolen in a vehicle burglary reported in the area shortly before he was arrested,'' which included an iPad and checkbooks, according to a criminal complaint.

He was also found with methamphetamine, according to the complaint, and was also charged with stealing two cars in June and July. A number of other charges filed against him, including burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools, were dismissed at sentencing Thursday.

Mazariegos was also previously convicted of burglary, evading arrest and vehicle theft in connection with a high-speed pursuit throughout the Coachella Valley in a stolen pickup truck. He was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty, court records show. It was unclear how much of that sentence he served.