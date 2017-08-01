Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons

A bug infestation has hit several Palm Springs neighborhoods and residents are at a loss for what to do about it.
A Desert Hot Springs man has been transported to Desert Regional Medical Center after being shot 5 times, once to the head following a home invasion robbery.
Authorities are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Salton City man whose body was found on Friday, July 21st.
