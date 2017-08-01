Hiker Airlifted Off Palm Desert Trail With Heat-Related Illness

A hiker overcome by triple-digit heat had to be airlifted off a Palm Desert trail today.

County fire crews were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to a hiking trail near the 45000 block of Tanque de Agua Road, said Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The unidentified hiker was hoisted onto a California Highway Patrol helicopter and flown to a landing area, where an ambulance was waiting to transport the patient to a hospital for treatment of a ``heat-related illness,'' according to Cabral.

The temperature had climbed to 101 degrees in Palm Desert by late morning, according to the National Weather Service.