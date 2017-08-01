Eisenhower Medical Center Earns Top Honors As A Nurse Employer in California

Nurse.org, the web’s leading career site for nurses, has recognized Eisenhower Medical Center as the best hospital for nurses to work for in the state of California. Over the past two years, Nurse.org has collected more than 1,853 reviews from nurses at 314 California hospitals about their workplace satisfaction. Reviews in California state have revealed that Eisenhower Medical Center has one of the highest levels of satisfaction among its nurses.

Reviewers cited a “great education department”, “fair scheduling”, and “amazing technology” as the basis for the 4.8 star rating with 100% of the nurses surveyed recommending the hospital as an employer.

Nurse.org’s Product Manager, Phillip Lee, congratulated Eisenhower Medical Center on this achievement saying, “We’re excited to be able to recognize Eisenhower Medical Center for its wonderful work environment. After surveying thousands of California nurses, it is clear that Eisenhower Medical Center is one of the best places in the state for nurses to work at.”

Story: Eisenhower Medical Center Honored for Employee Engagement

Nurse.org provides a safe platform on which nurses leave honest workplace reviews. Completely anonymous, nurses share their opinions about culture, nurse-to-patient ratios, and other matters important to them.

Making the list of top hospitals shows the facility is focused on nurse satisfaction. Nurse recruitment -- a challenge today -- becomes easier when the hospital can demonstrate its commitment to nurses by pointing to an unbiased source.

The full rankings of the Best Hospitals in California for Nurses is available to view at http://nurse.org/articles/best-hospitals-california/

To see all of the Eisenhower Medical Center reviews, see their facility page on Nurse.org.