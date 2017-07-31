Family of Cathedral City Bar Shooting Victim Raising Money for Medical Expenses

The family of a hospitalized father of two, who was shot multiple times at a Cathedral City bar, was raising money Monday for his medical expenses.

Mike Avila was shot just before 11 p.m. last Wednesday at The Block Sports Bar & Grill, 68955 Ramon Road, while celebrating his wife's birthday, according to family members.

The shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated into a physical altercation between "two groups of bar patrons," said Cmdr. Paul Herrera.

Four men were arrested Friday at a Banning gas station in connection with the shooting and were being held on suspicion of attempted murder. Police have not released their names, but identified the men as Coachella Valley residents.

According to Avila's family, who created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses, he will be hospitalized for a minimum of three months.

Family members say Avila was celebrating his wife's birthday at The Block when he "was shot in the abdomen and hand." He has already undergone at least two surgeries, according to his family.

"Mike is the sole provider of his family; wife and two young babies ages 4 and 2. This life-changing event has left this loving, caring, and family- oriented family in a state of turmoil," the page reads.

To view the page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/6hcmr-avila-family .