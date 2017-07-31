Driver, 18, suspected in fatal California DUI crash

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Police have arrested a teenager suspected in a fatal drunken driving crash that left an expectant father dead.

Investigators say the victim was pulling into his driveway in Anaheim to meet his pregnant wife early Sunday when his Toyota was struck by an out-of-control Nissan. The 34-year-old died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, 18-year-old Jorge Esteban Lunas Martinez, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, DUI and other charges. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2tWM5Tq) a 17-year-old girl in the car with him was taken to a hospital.

Police are trying to determine whether Martinez was involved in a street race before the crash.

