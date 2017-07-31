Driver, 18, suspected in fatal California DUI crash - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Driver, 18, suspected in fatal California DUI crash

Posted: Updated:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Police have arrested a teenager suspected in a fatal drunken driving crash that left an expectant father dead.

Investigators say the victim was pulling into his driveway in Anaheim to meet his pregnant wife early Sunday when his Toyota was struck by an out-of-control Nissan. The 34-year-old died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, 18-year-old Jorge Esteban Lunas Martinez, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, DUI and other charges. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2tWM5Tq) a 17-year-old girl in the car with him was taken to a hospital.

Police are trying to determine whether Martinez was involved in a street race before the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Desert Hot Springs Man Shot Five Times During Home Invasion Robbery

    Monday, July 31 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-31 05:31:25 GMT
    Crime Scene: 9700 Block of Vista Del Valle in Desert Hot SpringsCrime Scene: 9700 Block of Vista Del Valle in Desert Hot Springs

    A Desert Hot Springs man has been transported to Desert Regional Medical Center after being shot 5 times, once to the head following a home invasion robbery. According to Desert Hot Springs Police, On Sunday morning at approximately 6:45am officers responded to the 9700 block of Vista Del Valle in Desert Hot Springs in reference to a home invasion robbery where one victim had been shot.

    A Desert Hot Springs man has been transported to Desert Regional Medical Center after being shot 5 times, once to the head following a home invasion robbery. According to Desert Hot Springs Police, On Sunday morning at approximately 6:45am officers responded to the 9700 block of Vista Del Valle in Desert Hot Springs in reference to a home invasion robbery where one victim had been shot.

  • Tiny Homes Popping Up in Palm Springs

    Tiny Homes Popping Up in Palm Springs

    Sunday, July 30 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-07-30 19:16:29 GMT

    Nestled in the Palm Canyon Mobile Club, a tiny village of tiny homes, it's part of a tiny trend picking up big steam. 

    Nestled in the Palm Canyon Mobile Club, a tiny village of tiny homes, it's part of a tiny trend picking up big steam. 

  • Twentynine Palms

    Large Search Underway For Two Missing Joshua Tree Hikers

    Large Search Underway For Two Missing Joshua Tree Hikers

    Monday, July 31 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-07-31 16:22:28 GMT

    A large search is currently underway for two hikers believed to be lost in Joshua Tree National Park. A vehicle belonging to the couple was found in the vicinity of the Maize Loop, in the northwest area of the park. Both individuals are in there 20’s. The woman is of Asian descent and the man’s nationality is not known at this time.

    A large search is currently underway for two hikers believed to be lost in Joshua Tree National Park. A vehicle belonging to the couple was found in the vicinity of the Maize Loop, in the northwest area of the park. Both individuals are in there 20’s. The woman is of Asian descent and the man’s nationality is not known at this time.

Powered by Frankly