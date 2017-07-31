Deputies Investigating Gun Store Burglary in Palm Desert - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Deputies Investigating Gun Store Burglary in Palm Desert

Patrick Price, Reporter
Palm Desert, CA -

Riverside County Sheriffs Department is investigating a burglary at a Palm Desert gun store overnight. It happened at Second Amendment Sports off El Viento Road just after midnight. Tire tracks from the road led up to the storefront window where there was a damaged metal window frame and shattered glass. Police say two suspects somehow broke the window and entered the store. Inside, the store houses a variety of firearms, ammunition and a gun range for customers use. 

Surveillance cameras caught the two inside of that store but at this time the owner says he isn't sure if any weapons were stolen. Deputies describe one suspect as having a medium build with balding hair, wearing dark clothing. They have no description for the second suspect.

If you have any information that could help Riverside County deputies in this investigation, call them at (760) 836-3215.

