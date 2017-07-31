Deputies Investigating Gun Store Burglary in Palm Desert

A Desert Hot Springs man has been transported to Desert Regional Medical Center after being shot 5 times, once to the head following a home invasion robbery. According to Desert Hot Springs Police, On Sunday morning at approximately 6:45am officers responded to the 9700 block of Vista Del Valle in Desert Hot Springs in reference to a home invasion robbery where one victim had been shot.
Nestled in the Palm Canyon Mobile Club, a tiny village of tiny homes, it's part of a tiny trend picking up big steam.
A large search is currently underway for two hikers believed to be lost in Joshua Tree National Park. A vehicle belonging to the couple was found in the vicinity of the Maize Loop, in the northwest area of the park. Both individuals are in there 20’s. The woman is of Asian descent and the man’s nationality is not known at this time.
