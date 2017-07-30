Man Who Allegedly Shot Desert Hot Springs Homeowner Charged With Attempted Murder

A man who allegedly broke into a Desert Hot Springs residence and shot the homeowner multiple times, then led police on a chase, was charged today with attempted murder, carjacking, robbery and evading arrest.

Altonia Vontae Jackson Jr., 22, was scheduled to be arraigned at the Indio courthouse this afternoon on charges stemming from the morning home invasion that left Domenic "Butch'' Tallarita hospitalized in critical condition at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. The victim was shot five times,

including in the head, around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at his home in the 9700 block of Vista Del Valle.

Responding officers spotted Jackson fleeing on a motorcycle and gave chase, according to police. The pursuit, which went through Desert Hot Springs and North Palm Springs, ended with his arrest on Indian Canyon Drive, just south of Interstate 10.

The suspect was allegedly trying to steal a dirt bike out of Tallarita's garage just before the shots rang out, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the victim's family members and friends, who are attempting to raise $20,000 to help cover his expenses.

``Butch is an amazing man and would give anything to anyone no questions asked,'' the page reads. ``We appreciate everyone of you who has been there for us during this hard time. We are confident he will make it through this.''

On Tuesday, Tallarita's family reported progress in his recovery, saying he was moving his arms and responding to his brother's voice.

Jackson was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $2.1 million bail, according to jail records.

To donate, you can follow this link to the page: Road To Recovery