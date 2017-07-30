Desert Hot Springs Man Shot Five Times During Home Invasion Robbery

A Desert Hot Springs man has been transported to Desert Regional Medical Center after being shot 5 times, once to the head following a home invasion robbery.

According to Desert Hot Springs Police, On Sunday morning at approximately 6:45am officers responded to the 9700 block of Vista Del Valle in Desert Hot Springs in reference to a home invasion robbery where one victim had been shot.

As responding officers arrived to the scene, an adult male suspect was seen fleeing the area on a motorcycle. Officers initiated a traffic stop however the suspect fled and led police officers from numerous agencies on a pursuit through several different cities. The suspect was arrested in Palm Springs at the conclusion of the pursuit.

The victim of the home invasion robbery sustained numerous gunshot wounds and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he underwent surgery.

The suspect was booked into RSO Banning Jail for PC 664/187-Attempt Murder, PC 212.5-Home Invasion Robbery, PC 215-Carjacking and several other related charges. The suspects name and photograph is being withheld for further investigation into additional unrelated crimes.